Azerbaijan has great experience in building the future based on its own resources - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 14 March 2025 18:23 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. It's a common opinion that now we're in the phase of elaborating new rules and regulations. The old world order seems to be no longer here. So, what will be the new configuration of international community interaction? Nobody knows; there are different opinions, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Euronews TV channel.

The head of state said, “What is absolutely clear is that every country should be more concentrated on its homework, on its own capability, and not to rely on any kind of assistance or even on international law. Azerbaijan, which suffered from international law being selective, has great experience in building our future based on our resources.”

