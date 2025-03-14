BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. I think our understanding of the global order was absolutely correct because we did not rely on any institution or anyone with respect to our national interests, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Euronews TV channel, Trend reports.

"Whether it's a war between Russia and Ukraine, or a situation in the Middle East, tensions in Africa, in some other parts of the world, the countries should understand that their destiny is in their hands.

The sooner they understand it, the better for them because if you always rely on someone's assistance, then first, you are vulnerable; second, you are not guaranteed that this assistance will be eternal; and third, you lose part of your sovereignty. Because if you depend on someone and always ask for help, then one day, that someone will come and give you a bill.

Our experience was successful and proved that by relying on our resources, we restored our sovereignty and territorial integrity ourselves, and now we are building our future. I think this is an important outcome. This is not only the kind of a theory. This is what happened here in Azerbaijan," President Ilham Aliyev said.