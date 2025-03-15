Bosnia and Herzegovina eyes to reinforce ties with Azerbaijan via gas supply

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The future of relations between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina may be further strengthened through gas supply, Mladen Ivanić, the former president of Bosnia and Herzegovina, told Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the XII Global Baku Forum, Ivanić recalled the strong ties between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan and evaluated future cooperation opportunities.

"Azerbaijan provided significant assistance to Bosnia after the war. We faced similar challenges, as both Bosnia and Azerbaijan went through the same war. Overall, our countries enjoy very good, friendly relations," he said

Ivanić went on to note the potential for further strengthening bilateral ties through gas supply.

"In the future, I would like to highlight that our relations will be further solidified through gas supply. Bosnia currently depends heavily on Russian supplies. Therefore, we are looking for alternative energy sources. I hope that our gas supply will come from Azerbaijan, via a pipeline passing through Albania.," he added.

The former president also shared his impressions of the Global Baku Forum.

"The Global Baku Forum has been excellently organized, especially in such challenging times. Because in today’s world, everything can change unexpectedly, and anything is possible. Being together and sharing experiences with like-minded people is highly beneficial for the world. Perhaps, in this forum, we can find real solutions to the challenges we face," the former president concluded

The XII Global Baku Forum will be held from March 13 through 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities”.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event will discuss key global issues such as geopolitical changes, multilateralism, global health crisis, reconstruction and regional stability of the world, COP29, and others.

The Forum will bring together more than 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, more than 15 former prime ministers, about 10 heads of UN and international agencies, and more than 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

