BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on Azerbaijan's accession to the “Charter of the Economic Cooperation Organization of Eight Developing Countries” (D-8), Trend reports.

According to the law, the Republic of Azerbaijan joined the “Charter of the Economic Cooperation Organization of Eight Developing Countries” signed on November 22, 2012, in Islamabad.