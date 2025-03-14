Angola's former FM portrays global prospects of Baku discussions in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ The Republic of Angola has historically maintained robust engagements with Azerbaijan, Manuel Domingos Augusto, former Foreign Minister of Angola, said in an interview with Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the XII Global Baku Forum, Augusto highlighted that Angola, as a key player in the hydrocarbon sector, has established a robust synergy with Azerbaijan, leveraging strategic partnerships in oil and gas production.

The former minister also articulated his anticipations regarding the Global Baku Forum.

"This is my first time participating in the Global Baku Forum, and I am very pleased. Baku is hosting an amazing forum. The Azerbaijani people should be proud of this initiative by their government, His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev.

I believe this forum is crucial for international relations, especially given the high-profile participants from various countries and regions who have held significant roles in governments and international organizations.

The discussions here have the potential to contribute to solving some of the world's most pressing challenges, particularly the war in Ukraine in Europe and the ongoing situation in Gaza in the Middle East.

We must once again commend the Azerbaijani government for facilitating a space where people from diverse backgrounds can come together in Baku to address issues of immense global importance," he concluded.

The XII Global Baku Forum has started on March 13 and will continue until March 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities."

Discussions focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum has brought together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel