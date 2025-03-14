Former Turkish FM prasies nation's strategic autonomy as global model

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ Türkiye serves as an example of a country that has successfully developed strategic autonomy, said Hikmet Çetin, the country's Foreign Minister from 1991 to 1994, at a panel discussion at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"Türkiye is an example of a country that has achieved strategic autonomy thanks to its unique geographical position, connecting Europe, the Middle East, and Eurasia," he said.

Çetin added that this position allows Türkiye to play a significant role in international politics, providing a balance between various regions and organizations.

The official emphasized that Türkiye is a member of NATO, an observer in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and an active participant in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other international structures. These multilateral ties, according to him, highlight Türkiye’s importance as a strategic partner for Europe and other global powers.

"Türkiye’s unique position enables it to play a key role in the peaceful resolution of global conflicts and ensure stability in various parts of the world," he noted.

Çetin also stressed that addressing global challenges such as climate change, migration, and economic instability requires more cooperation and collective actions from countries.

The XII Global Baku Forum has started on March 13 and will continue until March 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities."

Discussions focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum has brought together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

