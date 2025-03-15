Turkmenistan aims to deepen EU co-op, prioritizing trade and energy

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 15. The Counselor of the Embassy of Turkmenistan highlighted the country’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Belgium and the EU in trade, logistics, and industry during the Team Belgium Global Gateway event, Trend reports.

The event, organized by Belgium's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and leading economic agencies, brought together government officials, business leaders, and experts to discuss investments and partnerships in Central Asia, including the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.

The Counselor of the Embassy of Turkmenistan provided a detailed overview of the country’s dynamic economic development, advantageous strategic location, and favorable investment climate.

The presentation of the Turkmen side focused on the development of transport and logistics infrastructure. The Embassy’s representative noted that the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, with an annual cargo turnover exceeding 17 million tons, is becoming a vital link in Eurasian trade. He also highlighted opportunities for Belgian companies in railway expansion, terminal upgrades, and digitalization in the transport sector.

Another key topic of the presentation was Turkmenistan’s energy policy. The diplomat stressed the strategic importance of the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline for EU energy security, as well as the East-West Gas Pipeline as a crucial component of the national gas transportation system.

In addition, information was provided on the active development of “green” energy in the country, including solar and wind power plant projects and the concept of a “smart city” in Arkadag.

The roundtable discussed investment opportunities in Turkmenistan’s construction and industrial sectors, including high-tech industrial zones, modern mineral processing, and sustainable mining. A major project highlighted was the 600-kilometer Ashgabat–Turkmenabat expressway to improve regional connectivity.

The participation of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium in this roundtable reaffirmed the country’s commitment to strengthening trade and economic relations with Belgium and the European Union.

Belgium plays a key role in the EU’s economic policies and has strong trade relations with Turkmenistan. The total trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Belgium amounted to about 17 million euros in 2023, which is twice as much as in 2018 (8.13 million euros).