Bulgaria's ex-president touts importance of AI regulation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. We are facing a question: how to regulate AI so as not to slow down its development, but on the contrary - to stimulate it, Bulgarian President in 2012-2017 Rosen Plevneliev said at a panel discussion on “New Technologies for a New World” at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

“AI can become a powerful tool for civil society and democracy, helping young people to be more informed, active, and get the right knowledge. In education, it is already changing the rules of the game: Today, any student, wherever he or she is, can access the best education, comparable to the world's leading universities, using AI, virtual and augmented reality.

We are faced with the question: how can we regulate AI in a way that does not inhibit its development, but on the contrary - stimulate it, but also control it? We saw the emergence of the Internet 30 years ago, mobile technologies 20 years ago, electric cars 10 years ago. All of this went through the process of regulation,” he said.

He noted that the EU was the first to pass a law on AI. Technology companies have until April 2026 to bring their activities in line with the new regulations.

The XII Global Baku Forum will be held from March 13 through 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities”.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event will discuss key global issues such as geopolitical changes, multilateralism, global health crisis, reconstruction and regional stability of the world, COP29, and others.

The Forum will bring together more than 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, more than 15 former prime ministers, about 10 heads of UN and international agencies, and more than 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

