I was informed about Ganja shelling by Armenian Armed Forces’ Chief of General Staff - Arayik Harutyunyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ During a hearing at the Baku Military Court on Friday, defendant Arayik Harutyunyan discussed the missile attack on the city of Ganja, which targeted civilian infrastructure and civilians. Harutyunyan confirmed that he had been informed about the strike by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Onik Gasparyan, Trend reports.

"I was informed about the attack on Ganja's airport by Onik Gasparyan. We had a conversation about it at the initial stage, but after that, I had no further contact with him," Harutyunyan said.

Court proceedings continue against Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including preparing and conducting a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violations of the laws and customs of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, and other offenses committed during Armenia’s military aggression.

