UK's former PM hails Azerbaijan's steps to fulfill Paris Agreement at COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ Azerbaijan took important steps towards implementing the Paris Agreement during COP29, former Prime Minister of the UK and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson said, Trend reports.

He made the remark in a video address during a panel discussion on the topic "COP29: Breakthrough to Belém – Accelerating Transformation" at the XII Global Baku Forum.

Johnson congratulated the Nizami Ganjavi International Center on the successful organization of the forum, which brought together world leaders and hundreds of top politicians and lawmakers.

He emphasized that it is crucial to stand with those fighting for democracy while continuing to focus on global issues, including environmental protection and emissions reduction.

"In the UK, we chaired COP26, where we successfully adopted the Glasgow Climate Agreement, leading to commitments from 90 percent of countries to reduce emissions through nationally determined contributions," Johnson said.

He also highlighted achievements at COP26, such as the Global Methane Pledge aimed at reducing methane emissions, which are significantly more harmful to the climate than carbon dioxide. Johnson stressed that companies like SOCAR in Azerbaijan played a crucial role in these discussions.

"Regardless of political affiliation or country, everyone agrees that reducing emissions not only protects the planet but also helps create jobs, investments, and economic growth," he said.

The official pointed out that creating new sources of energy helps ensure energy security and protects against fluctuations in energy prices.

"I have always been a proponent of all countries reducing their emissions while seeing economic benefits from this," Johnson added.

He shared that he leads the organization Better Earth, which works with governments and international companies to address the issue of emissions reduction and benefit from this process.

Johnson also expressed satisfaction with the cooperation between his colleagues at Better Earth and SOCAR, along with other companies, and emphasized the importance of accelerating the use of sustainable fuels and implementing projects for clean air.

"Better Earth is ready to continue its work and collaborate with any government or organization to find solutions and take joint actions," he concluded.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

