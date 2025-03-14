Arayik Harutyunyan testifies against Ruben Vardanyan during court hearing in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. During a hearing at the Baku Military Court on Friday, defendant Arayik Harutyunyan testified against Ruben Vardanyan, a citizen of the Republic of Armenia, Trend reports.

Harutyunyan stated that he had known Vardanyan since 2005 and had met with him on multiple occasions. “The last meeting was scheduled to take place in August, September, and October of 2023. He also served as a ‘state minister’ for approximately two and a half to three months,” he added.

Court proceedings against Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including preparing and conducting a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violations of the laws and customs of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, and other offenses committed during Armenia’s military aggression, will resume on March 17.