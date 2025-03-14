Azerbaijani community holds meeting in Portuguese Lisbon (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ The meeting with the Azerbaijani community living in Portugal's Lisbon was held, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The meeting began with the performance of the Azerbaijani National Anthem and a respectful tribute to the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Leyla Hamzayeva, head of the European Countries Department of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, and Ali Aliyev, the deputy head of the department, greeted the Azerbaijani community in Portugal and provided detailed information about the committee's activities, emphasized the importance of this first-ever meeting in Portugal, and touched upon the significance of organizing Azerbaijanis and uniting them around a common idea.

In the course of the meeting, a video presentation was screened on the activities of the committee, Azerbaijani homes abroad, coordination councils, weekend schools and various projects being implemented.

Mikayil Ramazanli, the counselor of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Portugal, briefed on the activities of the Azerbaijani community in Portugal, noting that the development of the Azerbaijani diaspora has positively contributed to building relations between the two countries, emphasized the role of Azerbaijanis living abroad in promoting Azerbaijan and conveying the country's rightful voice to the international community.

The Coordinator of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Spain for Portugal Milana Seyidzade provided information about the activities of the Azerbaijani Coordination Council and highlighted the importance of strengthening the ties between Azerbaijanis living in various countries and Azerbaijan.

The community members thanked the committee for supporting the first gathering of the Azerbaijani community in Portugal. They highly appreciated the opportunity for discussions and expressed their commitment to contributing to the diaspora policy in the future.

The meeting concluded with a broad exchange of ideas, discussions on perspectives, the presentation of suggestions, and answering questions.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel