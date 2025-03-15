Peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan - important step towards stability in South Caucasus - Croatian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Croatia welcomes the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan as a significant step towards stability and reconciliation in the South Caucasus, the Croatian Foreign Ministry wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"We commend both sides for their commitment to dialogue and a peaceful resolution, paving the way for enhanced cooperation, regional security, and long-term prosperity.

As a strong advocate of international law and conflict resolution through diplomacy, Croatia remains committed to supporting all efforts that contribute to a just and lasting peace," the publication says.