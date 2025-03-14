UK calls for signing of peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia as soon as possible

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The conclusion of negotiations on a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is a historic moment, that will bring decades of conflict to an end, the UK Minister for Europe wrote in his X page, Trend reports.

"The desire for lasting peace is clear: I encourage both parties to sign the agreement as soon as possible to secure it," the he wrote.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the completion of negotiations on the draft text of the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"At the same time, we once again reaffirm Azerbaijan’s long-term and principled position that the main condition for signing the agreed text is the amendment of Armenia's constitution to remove claims to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We also stress the need for the official dissolution of the outdated and non-functional OSCE Minsk Group and related structures. We are ready to continue bilateral dialogue between the two countries on these and other issues related to the normalization process," the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.