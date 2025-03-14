While Azerbaijani territories were under occupation, products manufactured in Karabakh were sold abroad as "Armenian products"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ During a hearing at the Baku Military Court on Friday, defendant Bako Sahakyan, in response to prosecutors’ questions, revealed that products manufactured in the occupied territories of Karabakh were sold to foreign countries under the label "Armenian products," Trend reports.

Sahakyan further admitted that during the period of occupation, Armenian citizens and Armenian residents of the self-proclaimed "republic" in Karabakh were able to purchase real estate in both Karabakh and Armenia, using their status as citizens of Armenia. He acknowledged that they enjoyed other privileges, emphasizing that, for them, Armenia was not considered a foreign country.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel