Founder of Multilateral AI warns of fragmentation in AI global regulation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Current mechanisms for regulating artificial intelligence (AI) are struggling to keep pace with its rapid development, creating risks of fragmentation and increasing national control, said Sam Daws, founder and CEO of Multilateral AI, Trend reports.

In a panel discussion on "New Technologies for New World" at the XII Global Baku Forum, Daws emphasized that the rapid advancements in AI, including open models, multimodal agents, and their potential integration with quantum technologies, require urgent regulatory solutions. However, international governance is lagging behind technological progress.

"We are moving towards a concept of 'AI sovereignty' by 2025, where states will intensify control over hardware, models, and data, integrating AI into national security. Global regulation must adapt to these changes," he said.

Daws also highlighted the fragmentation in approaches to AI regulation. The European Union, the Council of Europe, and China have already developed detailed regulations, while ASEAN countries, the African Union, Latin America, and the Arab League are just beginning to formulate their own initiatives. Additionally, the BRICS+ and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are now involved in the regulatory process.

"Despite the growing interest in AI regulation, many unresolved issues remain, and the future of several international initiatives is still unclear," he added.

The XII Global Baku Forum will be held from March 13 through 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities”.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event will discuss key global issues such as geopolitical changes, multilateralism, global health crisis, reconstruction and regional stability of the world, COP29, and others.

The Forum will bring together more than 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, more than 15 former prime ministers, about 10 heads of UN and international agencies, and more than 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

