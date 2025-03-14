Ecuador's ex-FM calls nations to step up their game to tackle climate change head-on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ Countries need to raise their ambitions to meet their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) targets and effectively combat climate change, former Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during a panel discussion on the topic "COP29: Breakthrough to Belém—Accelerating Transformation" at the XII Global Baku Forum.

"We need to rethink our development models, as in climate negotiations, we are essentially discussing ways of life, as well as methods of production and consumption," she noted.

The former minister also pointed out that, despite years of trying to turn the tide, carbon emissions keep climbing higher.

"Last year, we had a deadline for submitting NDCs, and only 13 countries met it. Nevertheless, several countries, including Ecuador, continued to work on fulfilling their commitments," added Maria Fernanda Espinosa.

She also highlighted the importance of a multilateral approach and the principle of "common but differentiated responsibilities," particularly for countries with a low carbon footprint, such as Ecuador.

"If all countries fulfill their NDCs, it will not be enough to reach the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C. We must increase our ambitions to achieve carbon neutrality," she concluded.

The XII Global Baku Forum has started on March 13 and will continue until March 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities.".

Discussions focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum has brought together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

