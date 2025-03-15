Saudi Arabia welcomes completion of negotiations on draft peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Saudi Arabia welcomes the completion of negotiations on a draft peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Trend reports.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's welcome of the completion of negotiations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and their reaching of a peace agreement, hoping that the agreement will lead to a new phase of stability and prosperity," the statement reads.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the completion of negotiations on the draft text of the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"At the same time, we once again reaffirm Azerbaijan’s long-term and principled position that the main condition for signing the agreed text is the amendment of Armenia's constitution to remove claims to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We also stress the need for the official dissolution of the outdated and non-functional OSCE Minsk Group and related structures. We are ready to continue bilateral dialogue between the two countries on these and other issues related to the normalization process," the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.