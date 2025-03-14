Moldovan official describes security guarantee in post-conflict regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ Tools such as military insurance, guarantees, and risk insurance, including political risks, can play a crucial role in supporting the private sector in post-conflict conditions and stimulating investments, said Natalia Gavrilița, former Prime Minister of Moldova (2021-2023), Trend reports.

Speaking at a panel discussion on "Rebuilding for Peace-Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Regional Stability" at the XII Global Baku Forum, Gavrilița noted that security guarantees and internationally recognized rules are essential for businesses to operate in predictable conditions and confidently participate in the reconstruction of post-conflict regions.

"I am also convinced of the importance of financial instruments that allow the government and the private sector to share the risks of post-war recovery. Active planning of investments in post-conflict development can strengthen security guarantees and help prevent future wars," she said.

The XII Global Baku Forum has started on March 13 and will continue until March 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities."

Discussions focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum has brought together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

