With start of 2025, Azerbaijan's Azerishig cuts back on power generation from WPPs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ Azerbaijan's Azerishig OJSC produced 4.1 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity from wind power plants (WPP) in the first two months of 2025, the country's Energy Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, this figure represents a decline of 1.9 million kWh, or 31.7 percent, compared to the same period last year when 6 million kWh was produced.

To note, Azerbaijan's total electricity production in the country during January-February of 2025 amounted to 4.86 billion kWh. Of this, Azerishig OJSC produced 4.35 billion kWh (including 3.95 billion kWh from thermal power plants and 397.9 million kWh from hydropower plants), the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic’s State Energy Service generated 61.3 million kWh (41.4 million kWh from thermal plants, 12.3 million kWh from hydro, and 7.6 million kWh from small hydro power plants), Azerishig OJSC produced 4.1 million kWh from wind power stations, and independent power stations contributed 445.8 million kWh.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel