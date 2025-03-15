Czech Republic open to share expertise in field of renewable energy with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The Czech Republic is open to share its expertise in the field of renewable energy with Azerbaijan, a source in the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade told Trend.

The source noted that the prospects for cooperation in the technology and innovation sectors between the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan are promising. The Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Azerbaijan has shown significant interest in collaborating with Czech partners, particularly in knowledge transfer and adopting advanced technologies, added the source.

"As Azerbaijan is focusing on the development of renewable resources, Czech companies can take advantage of this by supplying components such as turbines for hydroelectric power plants.

The Czech Republic is open to share its expertise and technologies in field of renewable energy, including bioenergy and waste utilization. There is also a prospect of cooperation in developing hydrogen and green ammonia production and usage, together with the exchange of experiences in crafting hydrogen strategies. This all provides further space for our collaboration," the source added.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn