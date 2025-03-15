C4IR official highlights Azerbaijan's AI integration and its economic potential

"We launched a project where AI assists Azerbaijani citizens calling the Ministry of Economy, helping them get answers to questions about taxes and public services. The AI understands the caller's speech and finds the correct answer in legislation to assist the operator. We also use speech analysis to understand how our operators respond to queries," he explained.

Jafarov also pointed out the use of AI in the energy sector, where collaborations with various manufacturing companies and plants are underway to help monitor carbon emissions and develop methods to reduce them. Additionally, AI is employed for predictive maintenance to prevent costly breakdowns of equipment at large state-owned enterprises.

"We are also using AI for facial recognition to make access to public services easier. Since 2019, Azerbaijan has been actively integrating AI applications, now including chatbots. We trained the system with over one million phrases and words so that citizens can receive answers to questions regarding legislation and other matters," he added.

The official emphasized that to unify these processes, a digital economy strategy for the next six years has been developed, encompassing more than 52 initiatives. These initiatives address all aspects of AI application, including infrastructure, data collection, ethical issues, and legislation. According to projections, by 2040, AI implementation could bring around 40 billion US dollars to Azerbaijan’s economy.

"We also believe that digital literacy is essential for the successful implementation of these technologies," concluded Fariz Jafarov.