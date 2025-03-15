Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
C4IR official highlights Azerbaijan's AI integration and its economic potential

Economy Materials 15 March 2025 11:58 (UTC +04:00)
Aydan Alasgarli
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Azerbaijan is implementing unique projects utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), said Fariz Jafarov, the Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR), Trend reports.

In a panel discussion titled "New Technologies for New World" at the XII Global Baku Forum, Jafarov highlighted several groundbreaking initiatives developed by his team and other state institutions. These systems are now in use by citizens, one of the most notable being the integration of AI into the country's call center systems.

"We launched a project where AI assists Azerbaijani citizens calling the Ministry of Economy, helping them get answers to questions about taxes and public services. The AI understands the caller's speech and finds the correct answer in legislation to assist the operator. We also use speech analysis to understand how our operators respond to queries," he explained.

Jafarov also pointed out the use of AI in the energy sector, where collaborations with various manufacturing companies and plants are underway to help monitor carbon emissions and develop methods to reduce them. Additionally, AI is employed for predictive maintenance to prevent costly breakdowns of equipment at large state-owned enterprises.

"We are also using AI for facial recognition to make access to public services easier. Since 2019, Azerbaijan has been actively integrating AI applications, now including chatbots. We trained the system with over one million phrases and words so that citizens can receive answers to questions regarding legislation and other matters," he added.

The official emphasized that to unify these processes, a digital economy strategy for the next six years has been developed, encompassing more than 52 initiatives. These initiatives address all aspects of AI application, including infrastructure, data collection, ethical issues, and legislation. According to projections, by 2040, AI implementation could bring around 40 billion US dollars to Azerbaijan’s economy.

"We also believe that digital literacy is essential for the successful implementation of these technologies," concluded Fariz Jafarov.

The XII Global Baku Forum will be held from March 13 through 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities”.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event will discuss key global issues such as geopolitical changes, multilateralism, global health crisis, reconstruction and regional stability of the world, COP29, and others.

The Forum will bring together more than 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, more than 15 former prime ministers, about 10 heads of UN and international agencies, and more than 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

