C4IR official highlights Azerbaijan's AI integration and its economic potential

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Azerbaijan is
implementing unique projects utilizing artificial intelligence
(AI), said Fariz Jafarov, the Executive Director of the Center for
Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution
(C4IR), Trend
reports.
In a panel discussion titled "New Technologies for New World" at
the XII Global Baku Forum, Jafarov highlighted several
groundbreaking initiatives developed by his team and other state
institutions. These systems are now in use by citizens, one of the
most notable being the integration of AI into the country's call
center systems.
"We launched a project where AI assists Azerbaijani citizens
calling the Ministry of Economy, helping them get answers to
questions about taxes and public services. The AI understands the
caller's speech and finds the correct answer in legislation to
assist the operator. We also use speech analysis to understand how
our operators respond to queries," he explained.
Jafarov also pointed out the use of AI in the energy sector,
where collaborations with various manufacturing companies and
plants are underway to help monitor carbon emissions and develop
methods to reduce them. Additionally, AI is employed for predictive
maintenance to prevent costly breakdowns of equipment at large
state-owned enterprises.
"We are also using AI for facial recognition to make access to
public services easier. Since 2019, Azerbaijan has been actively
integrating AI applications, now including chatbots. We trained the
system with over one million phrases and words so that citizens can
receive answers to questions regarding legislation and other
matters," he added.
The official emphasized that to unify these processes, a digital
economy strategy for the next six years has been developed,
encompassing more than 52 initiatives. These initiatives address
all aspects of AI application, including infrastructure, data
collection, ethical issues, and legislation. According to
projections, by 2040, AI implementation could bring around 40
billion US dollars to Azerbaijan’s economy.
"We also believe that digital literacy is essential for the
successful implementation of these technologies," concluded Fariz
Jafarov.
The XII Global Baku Forum will be held from March 13 through 15
this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Turning
Challenges into Opportunities”.
The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International
Center.
The event will discuss key global issues such as geopolitical
changes, multilateralism, global health crisis, reconstruction and
regional stability of the world, COP29, and others.
The Forum will bring together more than 300 world leaders from
more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents,
more than 15 former prime ministers, about 10 heads of UN and
international agencies, and more than 25 former ministers and
deputy ministers.
