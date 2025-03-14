Kazakhstan sets sights on expanding agricultural production and exports

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 14. Today, the IV session of the National Kurultai (congress) was held in Kazakhstan's Burabai, during which the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, discussed the country's achievements in agriculture in detail, highlighting the progress of the agricultural sector, Trend reports.

In his speech, Tokayev announced that Kazakhstan harvested a record 27 million tons of grain in 2024, marking a historic achievement. He also emphasized that such results were made possible by significantly increased support for agricultural producers, including the development of rural infrastructure, the implementation of new technologies, and financial assistance programs.

"We have strengthened support for agricultural producers, developed rural infrastructure, introduced new technologies, and financial assistance programs. This allows us to achieve such high results in the agricultural sector," said the president.

Tokayev also noted that the government continues to actively develop the agricultural sector, aiming to increase production volumes and enhance export potential. The President stressed the importance of diversifying agricultural production, which will allow the country not only to meet domestic needs but also to expand its presence in foreign markets.

In addition to agricultural issues, the president highlighted other significant achievements in the country, such as housing construction, education, and international cooperation. However, according to Tokayev, the successes in agriculture are the foundation for Kazakhstan's food security and sustainable economic development.

In Kazakhstan's Burabai, the IV session of the National Kurultai is taking place with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The event is attended by the chairs of the Mazhilis (the lower house of the Kazakhstani Parliament) and the Senate (the upper house of the Kazakhstani Parliament), government members, MPs, and members of the national commissions.

