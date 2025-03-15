Kyrgyzstan hails conclusion of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement talks

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 15. Kyrgyzstan welcomes the conclusion of negotiations on the text of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan said in a statement, Trend reports.

“We express our support for the efforts of both sides in concluding a peace agreement, which should become a historic event in the relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Kyrgyz Republic stands for the establishment of long-term peace and stability in the South Caucasus and, in this regard, notes with great optimism the constructive nature of the normalization process between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia,” the statement said.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the completion of negotiations on the draft text of the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"At the same time, we once again reaffirm Azerbaijan’s long-term and principled position that the main condition for signing the agreed text is the amendment of Armenia's constitution to remove claims to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We also stress the need for the official dissolution of the outdated and non-functional OSCE Minsk Group and related structures. We are ready to continue bilateral dialogue between the two countries on these and other issues related to the normalization process," the Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs stated.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel