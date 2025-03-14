EU bolsters support for Tajikistan's energy and agriculture sectors through new deals

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 14. European Commission has confirmed its readiness to continue cooperation with Tajikistan, focusing on sustainable economic growth and agricultural development, by signing new documents, European Commissioner for International Cooperation, Jozef Síkel wrote on X, Trend reports.

He further highlighted the importance of affordable and reliable energy for the country’s future.



"Reliable and affordable energy is key to economic growth, as is sustainable agriculture. And we, along with our partners, are ready to work together with Tajikistan to achieve this," Síkela noted.

Sikel also underscored that today, two crucial agreements were signed, aimed at improving Tajikistan's energy infrastructure and supporting its agricultural sector:



One of the agreements was a 20 million euro grant from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the modernization of Tajikistan's power grid. This project aims to reduce energy losses and create conditions for investments in renewable energy sources. The result will be lower electricity costs and enhanced energy security for the country.



The next one was a $20 million program with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), aimed at increasing productivity and resilience in the cotton sector, as well as improving climate change adaptation. This will allow Tajikistan to increase exports of its products.

These initiatives are expected to contribute to the long-term development of Tajikistan, ensuring economic growth and resilience in the face of climate change.



Germany's company GIZ provides technical assistance, expertise, and capacity-building programs to help countries and organizations implement projects aimed at achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). They work closely with governments, private sector actors, and civil society organizations around the world.