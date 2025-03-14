President of Tajikistan set to pay official visit to Russia

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 14. The President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, will depart on an official visit to Russia tomorrow, March 15, 2025, Trend reports.

According to the presidential press service, the visit is planned to discuss bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Russia in political, economic, trade, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as security, regional and international issues.

The visit will last for two days and will conclude on March 17. It is also anticipated that several agreements will be signed during the visit of the President of Tajikistan to Russia.