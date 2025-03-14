Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 14 March 2025 21:01 (UTC +04:00)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Photo: AZERTAC

Follow Trend on

Ali Gasimov
Ali Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ Court hearings on the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Davit Babayan, Lyova Mnatsakanyan and others, who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violation of the laws and customs of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power, and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression, were continued on March 14, Trend reports.

Will be updated

Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Trial proceedings continue for Armenian-origin individuals accused of crimes against Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more