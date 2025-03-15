Global Baku Forum hosts panel discussion on "New Technologies for New World" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The panel discussion on "New Technologies for New World" is held at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

The discussion includes Susan Ness, member of the US Federal Communications Commission (1994-2001), Tomas Lamanauskas, Deputy Director General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Sam Dows, Senior Advisor to the Oxford Martin Artificial Intelligence Management Initiative, founder of Multilateral AI, - George Papandreou, Prime Minister of Greece in 2009-2011, Bernardo Mariano, Director of Information Technology, Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations, Rosen Plevneliev, President of Bulgaria in 2012-2017, Milica Pejanovic-Durisic, former Minister of Defense of Montenegro, and others.

Addressing the participants, founder and CEO of Multilateral AI Sam Daws noted that current regulatory mechanisms for artificial intelligence (AI) have not kept pace with its rapid development, which creates risks of fragmentation and increased national control.

"We are moving towards a concept of 'AI sovereignty' by 2025, where states will intensify control over hardware, models, and data, integrating AI into national security. Global regulation must adapt to these changes," he said.

In turn, the deputy director-general of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Tomas Lamanauskas emphasized that artificial intelligence (AI) carries inherent risks, making it essential to find a balance in its application.

"The potential of AI is indeed vast. However, like any technology, it comes with its own risks and challenges. It is crucial to find a balance where the opportunities outweigh the risks. We live in a world where misinformation and deepfakes threaten public discourse and the understanding of reality. This requires attention," he stated.

Furthermore, Information Technology Director, UN Assistant Secretary-General Bernardo Mariano stressed the importance of preparing the public sector for the changes in AI. He emphasized that AI has great potential for society: fighting inequality, protecting children, preventing crime, solving the climate crisis, and preserving endangered languages.

“However, like any other technology, artificial intelligence has a dark side. Autonomous weapons and other possible threats require special attention from the international community,” he emphasized.

Former Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou said in his speech that cooperation between the U.S. and China in AI and advanced technology is critical to global security.

“One of the key questions today is who controls AI and advanced technologies? Is the power over AI concentrated in the hands of a narrow circle of people, or are these technologies managed in the public interest? In Western countries, especially in the US, we are seeing an increasing concentration of control in the hands of techno-oligarchs. The power over advanced technologies is becoming less and less distributed and more and more closed to public scrutiny,” he said.

The XII Global Baku Forum will be held from March 13 through 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities”.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event will discuss key global issues such as geopolitical changes, multilateralism, global health crisis, reconstruction and regional stability of the world, COP29, and others.

The Forum will bring together more than 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, more than 15 former prime ministers, about 10 heads of UN and international agencies, and more than 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

