Russia offers to provide platform for Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ We welcome the completion of negotiations on the draft agreement text for peace and the establishment of interstate relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, said Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

"We support this significant step toward achieving comprehensive and full Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization, as outlined in the trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia between 2020 and 2022.

We are committed to providing every possible assistance to further the peace process and resolve remaining issues between Baku and Yerevan, including those necessary for the signing of the peace agreement, the unlocking of transport communications, the delimitation of the shared border, and humanitarian matters, in a manner and form acceptable to the partners.

The Special Representative of the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs for Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization, Igor Khovaev, is ready to visit Baku and Yerevan for consultations on these matters. We reaffirm our proposal to provide a Russian platform for contacts between representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the entire spectrum of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization issues, including the signing of a peace agreement," she stated.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the completion of negotiations on the draft text of the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"At the same time, we once again reaffirm Azerbaijan’s long-term and principled position that the main condition for signing the agreed text is the amendment of Armenia's constitution to remove claims to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We also stress the need for the official dissolution of the outdated and non-functional OSCE Minsk Group and related structures. We are ready to continue bilateral dialogue between the two countries on these and other issues related to the normalization process," the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

