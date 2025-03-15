Global Baku Forum convenes panel discussion on “Gender-Security-Climate Nexus'' (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The panel discussion on “Gender-Security-Climate Nexus” started at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

The discussion features prominent figures including the President of the UN Association in Hungary, the founder of Women4Diplomacy, and the former President of the 36th General Conference of UNESCO, Katalin Bogyay. Other key participants include Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga, Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and former President of Latvia, Farida Allaghi, former Libyan Ambassador to the EU and Senior Advisor to Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, George Papandreou, former Prime Minister of Greece, and Moushira Khattab, former Minister of Family and Population Affairs in Egypt and President of the National Council for Human Rights of Egypt.

The XII Global Baku Forum will be held from March 13 through 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities”.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event will discuss key global issues such as geopolitical changes, multilateralism, global health crisis, reconstruction and regional stability of the world, COP29, and others.

The Forum will bring together more than 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, more than 15 former prime ministers, about 10 heads of UN and international agencies, and more than 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

