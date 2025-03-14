UN SecGen welcomes conclusion of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on peace agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the announcements by Armenia and Azerbaijan on the conclusion of negotiations on the draft peace agreement, Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said, Trend reports.

"He is encouraged by the progress made by the parties towards normalization of relations and strongly supports their efforts to resolve all outstanding issues in the interest of long-term peace in the region", he said.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the completion of negotiations on the draft text of the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"At the same time, we once again reaffirm Azerbaijan’s long-term and principled position that the main condition for signing the agreed text is the amendment of Armenia's constitution to remove claims to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We also stress the need for the official dissolution of the outdated and non-functional OSCE Minsk Group and related structures. We are ready to continue bilateral dialogue between the two countries on these and other issues related to the normalization process," the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.