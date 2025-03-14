Kuala Lumpur mayor highlights vitality of local actions in addressing climate challenges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ Successful climate problem-solving requires the combination of global solutions with local actions, said the Mayor of Kuala Lumpur, Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Trend reports.

Speaking during a panel discussion on "COP29: Breakthrough to Belem—Accelerating Transformation" at the XII Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan, Mohd Sharif emphasized that cities, which make up just two percent of the Earth's surface, consume 70 percent of the energy and produce 70 percent of carbon emissions.

She also noted that by the year 2050, 70 percent of the world’s population will live in cities, underscoring the importance of incorporating urban areas into global climate strategies.

"For addressing climate issues, it is essential to consider the role of local governments and communities that face the direct impacts of climate change, such as floods, fires, and water shortages. Cities can become a crucial part of the climate solution if they are integrated into global climate initiatives," the mayor said.

The XII Global Baku Forum has started on March 13 and will continue until March 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities."

Discussions focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum has brought together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

