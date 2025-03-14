There were no weapons such as "Iskander M" or "Tochka U" in Azerbaijan`s occupied territories - Bako Sahakyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. During the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court on March 14, Armenian defendant Bako Sahakyan responded to questions from state prosecutors regarding the presence of Iskander M, Tochka U, and other destructive ammunition in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories.

Sahakyan admitted that these weapons did not exist in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, stating: "These weapons were not present in the territory of Karabakh. I can say for sure that during my term as 'President' (2007–2020), these weapons were not transported to Karabakh."

He continued, "Considering the importance of these weapons, if they had been provided to us, the 'army commander' should have informed me about it, although the 'head' of the 'defense entities' is not obligated to report to the 'president' of the so-called regime."

In response to a question regarding the shelling of civilian objects in Azerbaijan using the mentioned weapons and on whose orders it was carried out, Sahakyan stated: "I can confirm that those artillery shots did not come from the territory of Karabakh."

Court proceedings continue against Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including preparing and conducting a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violations of the laws and customs of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, and other offenses committed during Armenia’s military aggression.