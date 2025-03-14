Poland receives €5.7B in EIB financing to support energy and security projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group increased its financing in Poland by 10% in 2024, reaching 5.7 billion euros, Trend reports.

This investment supported the country’s urban development, energy transition, and business competitiveness. The total investment leveraged amounted to 13.5 billion euros, equivalent to 1.6% of Poland's GDP.

The EIB Group’s financing covered several key areas, including climate action, energy supply security, and the modernization of urban infrastructure. Notably, the bank funded 2.5 billion euros for sustainable urban growth, with a focus on transport and regional projects in cities such as Warsaw, Poznań, and Rybnik. Additionally, 2.5 billion euros was directed toward energy transition projects, including agreements with ORLEN Group, ENEA, and PGE to enhance power distribution grids and promote renewable energy.

In the defense sector, the EIB signed its largest investment in 2024, providing 300 million euros to Poland’s satellite program. The group also supported Poland’s flood protection infrastructure with a 200 million euro agreement.

The EIB’s support for innovation and business growth rose significantly, with a 127% year-on-year increase, reaching 840 million euros. The European Investment Fund (EIF) also doubled its financing to 1.3 billion euros, assisting 35,000 SMEs and contributing to the creation of 225,000 jobs.

Looking ahead, the EIB’s 2025 investment plan totals 95 billion euros, with a focus on continued climate action, energy transition, and defense projects. In January 2025, the EIB committed 400 million euros to the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm, set to be the EU’s largest wind farm.