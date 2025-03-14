We are very enthusiastic about rebuilding our strong partnership relationship with U.S. under Trump's administration - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. We are very enthusiastic about rebuilding our strong partnership relationship with the United States under Trump's administration, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Euronews TV channel, Trend reports.

"It is what is happening in Washington, what is happening with respect to the new policy of the new American administration, and this once again demonstrates how the whole world is dependent on the decisions, which are made in the White House. This is a source of the global geopolitical change. It has just started, and we are just, as I said, in the early months of that geopolitical change.

Therefore, a gathering like this, with such a big crowd, is important for properly evaluating, sharing views, concerns, or expectations. If you follow my remarks, you may have noticed that I'm very enthusiastic about what is happening. Because, as I said in my comments, we were very disappointed with the deterioration of relations between the previous US administration and Azerbaijan due to, I would say, an unjust approach towards our national interest. Therefore, we are very enthusiastic about rebuilding our strong partnership relationship with the United States under Trump's administration," said President Ilham Aliyev.