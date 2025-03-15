EIB to advise Romania's Ploiești on green transport infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide advisory support to the Romanian municipality of Ploiești for green transport projects, Trend reports.

EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris and Ploiești Mayor Mihai Poliţeanu signed an agreement formalizing the partnership.

The initiative aims to help Ploiești upgrade its transport infrastructure in line with economic growth and emission reduction goals. EIB experts and external consultants will assist with financial and project management, as well as guidance on securing EU funding under the Just Transition program. Additional support may be considered in the future.

Ploiești, an industrial hub and Romania’s ninth-largest municipality, plays a key role in the oil refining and petrochemical sectors. Its strategic location enhances its potential as a transport and economic corridor.

The EIB provides advisory services across Romania, helping authorities and businesses develop sustainable infrastructure and improve access to funding.