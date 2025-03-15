UN calls for strategic readiness to tackle complex challenges of coming decades

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. States of the Global South are focused on solving past problems, while the challenges of the future remain neglected, said Bernardo Mariano, Information Technology Director, UN Assistant Secretary-General during a panel discussion on “New Technologies for a New World” at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

“If we do not start addressing these challenges now, the world will face a double crisis. The rapid development of technology requires governments to respond quickly. For example, the real breakthrough of artificial intelligence (AI) occurred in 2022 with the emergence of generative AI such as ChatGPT,” he said.

According to him, progress in this field is happening at an incredible speed. From a model equivalent to a 17-year-old student, the world is moving towards autonomous AI capable of solving complex problems. The public sector must be ready for this change. Bernardo Mariano emphasized that AI has great potential for society: fighting inequality, protecting children, preventing crime, solving the climate crisis, and preserving endangered languages.

“However, like any other technology, artificial intelligence has a dark side. Autonomous weapons and other possible threats require special attention from the international community,” he emphasized.

The XII Global Baku Forum will be held from March 13 through 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities”.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event will discuss key global issues such as geopolitical changes, multilateralism, global health crisis, reconstruction and regional stability of the world, COP29, and others.

The Forum will bring together more than 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, more than 15 former prime ministers, about 10 heads of UN and international agencies, and more than 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

