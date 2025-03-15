ITU official pleads for balanced AI use to mitigate risks and bias

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Artificial intelligence (AI) carries inherent risks, making it essential to find a balance in its application, said Tomas Lamanauskas, Deputy Director-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Trend reports.

In a panel discussion on "New Technologies for New World" at the XII Global Baku Forum, Lamanauskas stressed the importance of carefully managing the potential of AI.

"The potential of AI is indeed vast. However, like any technology, it comes with its own risks and challenges. It is crucial to find a balance where the opportunities outweigh the risks. We live in a world where misinformation and deepfakes threaten public discourse and the understanding of reality. This requires attention," he stated.

Lamanauskas also emphasized the importance of ensuring quality information in AI systems.

"There is bias in AI systems. According to studies, 45 percent of these systems exhibit gender bias, and 35 percent show both gender and racial biases. This affects processes like recruitment, where decisions may be influenced by a person's gender or race, posing serious risks. This is also linked to who is developing these systems. Currently, women make up only 30 percent of the AI field, and less than 20 percent hold PhDs in engineering. If women are not involved in AI development, these risks are bound to increase," he added.

The XII Global Baku Forum will be held from March 13 through 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities”.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event will discuss key global issues such as geopolitical changes, multilateralism, global health crisis, reconstruction and regional stability of the world, COP29, and others.

The Forum will bring together more than 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, more than 15 former prime ministers, about 10 heads of UN and international agencies, and more than 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel