Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 15, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 41 currencies increased and four decreased in price compared to March 13.

As for CBI, $1 equals 586,010 rials, and one euro is 637,166 rials, while on March 12, one euro was 637,287 rials.

Currency Rial on March 15 Rial on March 13 1 US dollar USD 586,010 583,513 1 British pound GBP 756,904 756,609 1 Swiss franc CHF 661,840 660,936 1 Swedish króna SEK 57,802 58,056 1 Norwegian krone NOK 54,965 54,915 1 Danish krone DKK 85,396 85,436 1 Indian rupee INR 6,742 6,693 1 UAE Dirham AED 159,567 158,887 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,901,931 1,893,920 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 209,229 208,390 100 Japanese yens JPY 394,607 393,395 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 75,398 75,101 1 Omani rial OMR 1,522,015 1,515,612 1 Canadian dollar CAD 407,494 405,219 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 336,440 333,849 1 South African rand ZAR 32,239 31,817 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,977 15,943 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,864 6,704 1 Qatari riyal QAR 160,992 160,306 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,777 44,560 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 370,247 367,854 1 Saudi riyal SAR 156,269 155,603 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,558,537 1,551,896 1 Singapore dollar SGD 439,122 438,159 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 482,306 480,085 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,811 19,740 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 279 278 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 421,147 418,097 1 Libyan dinar LYD 121,640 121,031 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,964 80,626 100 Thai baht THB 1,743,328 1,727,024 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 131,831 131,745 1,000 South Korean won KRW 403,564 401,960 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 826,530 823,008 1 euro EUR 637,166 637,287 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 117,323 118,669 1 Georgian lari GEL 211,394 210,370 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,891 35,444 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,307 8,239 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 179,198 178,458 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 344,712 343,243 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,023,978 1,016,305 1 Tajik somoni TJS 53,798 53,498 1 Turkmen manat TMT 167,564 166,766 Venezuelan bolívar VES 9,089 8,953

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 768,465 rials and $1 costs 706,767 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 747,533 rials, and the price of $1 totals 687,516 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 921,000–924,000 rials, while one euro is about 999,000–1.01 million rials.

