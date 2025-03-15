Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 15, Trend reports via the CBI.
According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 41 currencies increased and four decreased in price compared to March 13.
As for CBI, $1 equals 586,010 rials, and one euro is 637,166 rials, while on March 12, one euro was 637,287 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on March 15
|
Rial on March 13
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
586,010
|
583,513
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
756,904
|
756,609
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
661,840
|
660,936
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
57,802
|
58,056
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
54,965
|
54,915
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
85,396
|
85,436
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,742
|
6,693
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
159,567
|
158,887
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,901,931
|
1,893,920
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
209,229
|
208,390
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
394,607
|
393,395
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
75,398
|
75,101
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,522,015
|
1,515,612
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
407,494
|
405,219
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
336,440
|
333,849
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
32,239
|
31,817
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
15,977
|
15,943
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
6,864
|
6,704
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
160,992
|
160,306
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
44,777
|
44,560
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
45
|
45
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
370,247
|
367,854
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
156,269
|
155,603
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,558,537
|
1,551,896
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
439,122
|
438,159
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
482,306
|
480,085
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,811
|
19,740
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
279
|
278
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
421,147
|
418,097
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
121,640
|
121,031
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
80,964
|
80,626
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,743,328
|
1,727,024
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
131,831
|
131,745
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
403,564
|
401,960
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
826,530
|
823,008
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
637,166
|
637,287
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
117,323
|
118,669
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
211,394
|
210,370
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
35,891
|
35,444
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,307
|
8,239
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
179,198
|
178,458
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
344,712
|
343,243
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,023,978
|
1,016,305
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
53,798
|
53,498
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
167,564
|
166,766
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
9,089
|
8,953
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 768,465 rials and $1 costs 706,767 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 747,533 rials, and the price of $1 totals 687,516 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 921,000–924,000 rials, while one euro is about 999,000–1.01 million rials.
