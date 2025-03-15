Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 15

Iran Materials 15 March 2025 10:16 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 15

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 15, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 41 currencies increased and four decreased in price compared to March 13.

As for CBI, $1 equals 586,010 rials, and one euro is 637,166 rials, while on March 12, one euro was 637,287 rials.

Currency

Rial on March 15

Rial on March 13

1 US dollar

USD

586,010

583,513

1 British pound

GBP

756,904

756,609

1 Swiss franc

CHF

661,840

660,936

1 Swedish króna

SEK

57,802

58,056

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

54,965

54,915

1 Danish krone

DKK

85,396

85,436

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,742

6,693

1 UAE Dirham

AED

159,567

158,887

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,901,931

1,893,920

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

209,229

208,390

100 Japanese yens

JPY

394,607

393,395

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

75,398

75,101

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,522,015

1,515,612

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

407,494

405,219

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

336,440

333,849

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,239

31,817

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,977

15,943

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,864

6,704

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

160,992

160,306

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,777

44,560

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

370,247

367,854

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

156,269

155,603

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,558,537

1,551,896

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

439,122

438,159

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

482,306

480,085

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,811

19,740

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

279

278

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

421,147

418,097

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

121,640

121,031

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,964

80,626

100 Thai baht

THB

1,743,328

1,727,024

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

131,831

131,745

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

403,564

401,960

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

826,530

823,008

1 euro

EUR

637,166

637,287

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

117,323

118,669

1 Georgian lari

GEL

211,394

210,370

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,891

35,444

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,307

8,239

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

179,198

178,458

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

344,712

343,243

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,023,978

1,016,305

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

53,798

53,498

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

167,564

166,766

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

9,089

8,953

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 768,465 rials and $1 costs 706,767 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 747,533 rials, and the price of $1 totals 687,516 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 921,000–924,000 rials, while one euro is about 999,000–1.01 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more