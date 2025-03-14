Azerbaijani FM dwells on peace treaty situation with ex-president of Council of Europe (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with former President of the Council of Europe Charles Michel at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, the sides discussed several issues related to regional and international security, it was noted. The parties also drew attention to the post-conflict regional dynamics, noting in particular the recent developments related to the peace agreement, as well as the challenges currently facing the process.

At the meeting, the Azerbaijani FM expressed gratitude to Charles Michel for the important efforts he made during his presidency of the European Council.

