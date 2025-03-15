Baku hails historic Kyrgyz-Tajik border treaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Azerbaijan warmly welcomes the signing of the agreement on the delimitation and demarcation of the border between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Trend reports.

"This historic agreement is an important step that will further strengthen the friendly ties between the two nations, and stability as well as prosperity of Central Asia.

We wholeheartedly congratulate both brotherly countries on this significant achievement," the statement reads.

On March 13, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon signed a treaty on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Bishkek.