Tajikistan's former FM commends COP29 for inspiring promising future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ Agreements reached at COP29 in Baku under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship have instilled great hope, said Rashid Alimov, former Foreign Minister of Tajikistan and former Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Trend reports.

Speaking during a panel discussion on "COP29: Breakthrough to Belem—Accelerating Transformation" at the XII Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan, Alimov expressed his congratulations to the government of Azerbaijan for successfully hosting the COP29 summit in 2024.

"The agreements reached under Azerbaijan's chairmanship at COP29 inspire great hope. In particular, the Loss and Damage Fund, which was fully launched at COP27 in Italy, has been a long-awaited solution. The fund must operate efficiently, transparently, and promptly, responding to the needs of countries that are in dire need of this support. And of course, the most important thing is ensuring that the fund receives the necessary financing," he said.

Alimov also articulated that Tajikistan is strategically positioning itself to achieve a comprehensive transition to renewable energy modalities by the year 2032.

"Today, 98 percent of the electricity in Tajikistan is produced through hydropower. The country is 93 percent mountainous, with glaciers, thousands of lakes, and 1,450 rivers, which serve as a source of drinking water for 80 million people in our region," he added.

The XII Global Baku Forum has started on March 13 and will continue until March 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum has brought together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

