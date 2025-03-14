Azerbaijani FM, ECO Secretary General address summit preparations (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ Today, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Asad Majeed Khan, the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to attend the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports, citing the nation's foreign ministry.

According to the ministry, the meeting focused on the opportunities for cooperation within the framework of the ECO, efforts to strengthen the organization's activities, preparations for the upcoming Summit, and regional issues.

Minister Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan's significant role in the work of the ECO, highlighting the economic, trade, and transport-communication opportunities in the region covered by the organization. He stressed the importance of utilizing the region’s existing potential.

The discussions also touched on Azerbaijan's leadership of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the importance of advancing environmental initiatives within the ECO framework.

During the meeting, other matters of mutual interest were also discussed.

