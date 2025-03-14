Azerbaijan wraps up master plan for myriad liberated cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ The master plan of Azerbaijan's eight liberated cities has already been completed, said Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev told reporters on the sidelines of the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"The planning of 90 villages has been completed. Today, a total of about 30,000 people live in those areas," he noted.

The XII Global Baku Forum has started on March 13 and will continue until March 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities.".

Discussions focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum has brought together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

