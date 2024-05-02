Azerbaijan's Baku stages closing ceremony of VI Intercultural Dialogue Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The closing ceremony of the VI Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has been held in Baku, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli, ISESCO Director General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, UN Tourism Organization Director General Zoritsa Urosevic, and UN Alliance of Civilizations Director Nihal Saad addressed the ceremony.

Minister of Culture Adil Karimli noted that the forum will contribute to the development of cooperation. "Through this forum, we wanted to convey the message to the world that through intercultural dialog we can contribute to solving many issues," the minister said.

ISESCO Director General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik emphasized that intercultural dialogue is important for peace and cooperation. "In such a complex world, cooperation and dialog play an important role. ISESCO will continue to contribute to this dialog. I express my gratitude to Azerbaijan for successfully hosting such an important forum," he said.

UN Tourism Organization Director General Zoritsa Urosevic emphasized that the Forum held by Azerbaijan is a leading platform.

"We discussed several challenges and solutions to problems. Tourism is a very important sector. This sector affects our daily lives. I hope we can put into practice what has been discussed here," she said.

United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Director Nihal Saad said that the topics discussed at the Forum inspired everyone.

"The 6th Intercultural Dialogue Forum was another success. Forums usually voice challenges and problems. But at this forum, problems were identified, diagnosed, and solutions discussed. I hope that this trend will continue," she said.

To note, the VI World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held in Baku on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interaction" was attended by a total of 700 guests from different countries of the world.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, was held in partnership with reputable international organizations, including the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ISESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

