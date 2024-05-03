Azerbaijani athlete advances to European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup finals in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Aghamirova has reached two finals of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

The athlete advanced to the finals of the hoop and ball exercises.

Zohra Aghamirova finished ninth in the hoop exercise qualification with 32.900 points from the judges. She finished fourth in the ball qualifier with a score of 33,000 points.



Azerbaijan's Kamilla Seyidzade did not go to the hoop and ball finals. She finished 18th in the hoop program with 30.600 points, and 20th in the ball exercise with 29.700 points.



According to the tournament rules, only one athlete from each country is eligible to compete in the individual apparatus finals.

From May 3rd through May 5th, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosts the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics. Athletes from 37 countries are participating in the event, showcasing their talents across two age categories: seniors, which includes individual and group routines, and juniors, focusing on individual performances.

Azerbaijan's representation in the seniors category includes Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in individual events, along with a team comprising Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova in group performances. Additionally, Fidan Gurbanli, Ilaha Bahadirova, Govhar Ibrahimova, and Shams Aghahuseynova are among the junior category athletes competing in individual programs.

