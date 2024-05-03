UNESCO must refrain from becoming one-man tool - Assistant to president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. UNESCO should not turn into a tool in the hands of one person or be reduced to the level of management of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of any country, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, said, Trend reports.

He made the comment during a meeting with permanent representatives of UNESCO member states.

"In Baku, we held broad and open discussions with permanent representatives and ambassadors of UNESCO member states. I informed my colleagues about the regional peace agenda, Azerbaijan's cultural diplomacy policy, and Armenia's destruction of our cultural and religious heritage during the occupation. We agreed that UNESCO belongs to all of us and the international community. We must protect and develop this organization. UNESCO should not become a tool in the hands of one person or be reduced to the level of management of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of any country," Hajiyev added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel