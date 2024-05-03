Azerbaijan creates all conditions for media to provide objective and impartial information - executive director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. All conditions have been created in Azerbaijan for the dignified performance of the media function of preparing objective and impartial information arising from public interests, both on socio-political and legal grounds, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan Ahmad Ismailov said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the forum on "Public Processes in the Plane of Media".

According to him, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has always highly assessed the role of the media as one of the main sources of information on events taking place in society and has always emphasized that he attaches great importance to its function of public control.

He emphasized that, thanks to today's forum, the foundation of new experiences is being laid in terms of trends arising from the modern requirements and pace of development of Azerbaijani media, as well as society's expectations from the media. The forum, dedicated to the theme Public Processes in the Plane of Media, is designed both to effectively organize a dialogue between the state and the media and to raise the function of the media in providing society with socially significant information to a more effective level.

"The creation of a dialog between the state and the media, which is of practical importance, emerged at the same time as a social order in society. From the point of view of preventing the emergence of a disinformation vacuum in public opinion, preventing the pollution of our country's information environment, and ensuring dialog between the state and the media based on professional principles, this is exceptional," Ismailov added.

To note, Baku is hosting a forum on "Public Processes in the Media Plane" organized by the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan.

The event will include panel sessions on "Proper use of media in the fight against drug addiction", "Proper media coverage of social problems and sensitive topics such as domestic violence and early marriage," "Effective fight against cyberbullying in media and cyber education", and "Media agenda in the Year of Solidarity for a Green World".

