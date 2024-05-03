Media tour to Azerbaijan's Aghdam industrial park organized (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 3. The State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan has held a media tour to familiarize its participants with the process of vocational training organized in Aghdam district for residents of the territories liberated from occupation, Trend reports.

Reporters received information about active employment measures, including the organization of vocational training for residents.

Furthermore, the Karabakh Vocational Training Center of the Agency organizes courses that provide training in a variety of machine operator fields.

The two-month courses consist of theoretical and practical training. Specialists from Türkiye will conduct the practical part of the training.

The courses, organized in three groups, were attended by 31 people. Those who complete the courses also receive employment support.

Representatives from the media met with those who had completed the courses, found employment, and familiarized themselves with their working conditions.

To note, job seekers who have been resettled to the territories liberated from occupation, as well as those who are expected to be resettled during this year, can apply for vocational courses by contacting DOST centers and employment branches or on the website sosial.gov.az in the section "Vocational Training in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur."

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel