Kyrgyz-Uzbek car production plant set to open soon

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 3. The opening of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek plant for the production of cars in the Chuy region of Kyrgyzstan will take place soon, Akylbek Japarov, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, said during a meeting of the XI intergovernmental commission in Tashkent, Trend reports.

Japarov also highlighted that the two countries are actively progressing on several major joint investment, transportation, and energy projects. These include the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, the Kambarata HPP-1, the Chatkal HPP, and others.

To note, the construction of the new plant for passenger cars and commercial vehicles commenced in May 2023. Initially, the plant's production capacity will be 10,000 vehicles per year, creating over 1,000 permanent jobs.

The XI meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan took place in Tashkent in both narrow and expanded formats. Following the meeting, the protocol was signed.